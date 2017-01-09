'After a Terrifying Nap'

Michael Earl Craig grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and was educated at Ohio Wesleyan University, the University of Montana, and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Craig has published four poetry collections — Can You Relax in My House (2002), Yes, Master (2006), Thin Kimono (2010), and Talkativeness (2014) — and the chapbook Jombang Jet.

His work has been included in the anthologies Isn’t It Romantic (2004), Everyman’s Library Poems About Horses (2009), The Best American Poetry (2014), and Poems Across the Big Sky II (2016).

Michael Earl Craig is the current poet laureate of Montana. He lives near Livingston, Montana, where he works as a farrier.