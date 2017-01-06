Ben Parsons, Firefighter And Mentor, Dies In Avalanche

Ben Parsons, A Firefighter And Mentor, Dies In Avalanche

Authorities have identified the Kalispell man who died yesterday from injuries sustained in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in Glacier National Park. Thirty-six-year-old Ben Parsons was an accomplished endurance athlete, a firefighter in Whitefish and a youth mentor at Ridge Mountain Academy.



Phil Grove was Parsons’ longtime friend.

"I can't think of a more inspirational, always positive, just great person to be around, and he’s affected the lives of hundreds and hundreds of people in the valley," says Grove. He'll certainly be missed. He's a great friend."

Parsons was partially buried in the avalanche on Stanton Mountain. He was conscious and responsive when the Two Bear Air helicopter arrived, but did not survive the rescue.

Parsons and his ski partner were experienced backcountry skiers, and equipped with safety gear, officials said. The avalanche danger in the area was rated as moderate Thursday.

Parsons' death was the ninth-recorded avalanche fatality in Glacier National Park since the park was established in 1910.

