Bill Proposes Giving Interim Committee Authority to Chose and Fund Public Works Projects

By 41 minutes ago

A pothole on a Billings street
Credit Jackie Yamanaka

A state senator from Kalispell is proposing a new process to pay for Montana’s public works projects.

Senate Bill 162 asks lawmakers for $40 million to go into a new fund. It authorizes the State Administration and Veterans’ Affairs interim committee to award those dollars for water, sewer, road and bridge projects.

“This is a little different than the normal way we do things around here,” said Senator Keith Regier, the bill’s sponsor. “You put money for infrastructure projects and those requests can come to the SAVA committee.”

That provision raised a legal concern that was submitted with the bill:  that the Montana Supreme Court has previously ruled that the Legislature cannot

Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell

delegate its authority to a legislative committee made up of less than the entire body. The sponsor disagrees.

Currently, communities apply to the Department of Commerce or the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, for example. The departments rank the projects and bring them to a joint Long Range Planning appropriations subcommittee to start the discussion.

The Senate Finance and Claims Committee did not immediately vote on SB 162.

There are numerous so-called infrastructure bills working their way through the legislative process, including House Bill 14 which is the Bullock Administration’s proposal.  The joint appropriations subcommittee on Long Range Planning is scheduled to take executive action on the following bills Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017:

  • HB 5 - Long range building appropriations
  • HB 6 - Renewable resource grants
  • HB 7 - Reclamation and development grants
  • HB 8 - Renewable resource bonds and loans
  • HB 9 - Cultural and aesthetic grants
  • HB 11 - Treasure state endowment program

Thursday, Feb 9, 2017:

  • HB 14 - Bonding program
Tags: 
Infrastructure
Keith Regier
2017 Montana Legislature

Related Content

Tax on Tourists to Pay for Infrastructure and Homeowner Property Tax Relief

By Jan 30, 2017

State Senator Mike Phillips, D-Bozeman, had a local option sales tax bill drafted, even though past Legislatures have rejected such proposals.

Phillips said what makes this proposal different is it would be temporary. The tax, to be enacted by local voters, would be in effect only long enough to pay for what he calls "critical" public works or infrastructure project and a minimum of 10% of the revenue raised would have to go to homeowners in the form of property tax relief.


Familiar Infrastructure Ideas Return to 2017 Session

By Jan 17, 2017
Jackie Yamanaka

There was a bit of déjà vu surrounding a bill that seeks to use coal tax money to pay for crumbling public works and state buildings.

“I think the bill is familiar to many of us,” said Dan Villa, Governor Steve Bullock’s budget director.

It’s a reference to the failed Senate Bill 353 from the 2015 session. SB 353, sponsored by Republican Senator Rick Ripley, used “create Build Montana program” in its title.

Bonding Bill Opens at Montana Legislature

By Jan 13, 2017
Jackie Yamanaka

In principal, the main bill that funds road, water, and other infrastructure projects continues to have broad support.

“We do fully support the notion of increased funding at that local level for critical infrastructure, like roads, bridges, water and sewer and the use of bonding in supporting that infrastructure,” said Darryl James of the Montana Infrastructure Coalition.


Lawmakers Begin to Hear About Infrastructure Needs Around the State

By Jan 12, 2017
Jackie Yamanaka

Lawmakers are evaluating proposals to improve irrigation, water and sewer systems. It’s the beginning of the process to decide which infrastructure projects are funded.