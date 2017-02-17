Bill Would Allow Counties To Make Initial Attack On Wildfires

Bill Would Allow Local Government To Take Action On Wildfires

A bill entering the Montana House would allow counties to have the initial attack authority on wildfires if they believe they can move quicker, or have more resources than whoever is in charge of the land.

Rep. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, says he doesn’t want House Bill 481 to force counties to do anything, or to interfere with any existing firefighting partnerships.

"This really is my attempt I guess to try and get people moving quicker, or see how it is we can get things happening faster," Brown says.

He says his interest was sparked several years ago when a fire was burning outside of Helena on federal land. Even though there were outfitted state aircrafts available, the state was unable to use them on the fire, since the aircrafts were not certified by the Forest Service, he says.

Under the bill, whatever agency is fighting the fire would be able to use any equipment or resources available to them.

Also under the bill, if the county moves in and begins suppression efforts, whoever is in charge of the area would be responsible for repaying the county for any costs. Brown says he’s considering amendments dealing with those costs, as well as liability concerns.

The House Natural Resource Committee will hear the bill Monday afternoon.

Cole Grant is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Greater Montana Foundation.



