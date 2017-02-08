Capitol Connections: Rep. Ray Shaw on Advocating for Veterans

Two of the projects in the Democratic Bullock Administration’s major infrastructure proposal are aimed at helping Montana’s veterans.  One is the Southwest Montana Veterans Home, which is awaiting one final piece of funding. The other project is the proposed renovation of Romney Hall at Montana State University to include veterans services.

Rep. Ray Shaw, R-Sheridan
Rep. Ray Shaw, R-Sheridan

This week's guest on Capitol Connections  is Representative Ray Shaw, R-Sheridan. He rarely speaks, but when the discussion turns to veteran’s issues, his passion ignites. In this program, he talks about why, beginning with his service in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam.


