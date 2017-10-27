Columbia Falls Aluminum Begins Reimbursing EPA For Contamination Assessment

Columbia Falls Aluminum Reimbursing EPA For Contamination Assessment

The Columbia Falls Aluminum Company says it’s started reimbursing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Friday for costs associated with assessing contamination at the CFAC Superfund Site.

CFAC says it sent a check to the EPA for a little more than $300,000 to cover travel costs, laboratory costs and hourly wages for government officials to review the assessment.



Earlier this year, that assessment confirmed that areas within the site have elevated levels of cyanide, and an underground plume of the contaminant is slowly moving toward the Flathead River.

CFAC is responsible for both the cost of assessing the site and a portion of the administrative costs from state and federal government agencies.

