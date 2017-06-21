Conservative Group Calls For Government Regulation Of Bathrooms

By MTPR News 8 hours ago
  • A conservative group wants Montana voters to decide whether to regulate transgender people's access to bathrooms and locker rooms.
    A conservative group wants Montana voters to decide whether to regulate transgender people's access to bathrooms and locker rooms.
    (PD)
Originally published on June 21, 2017 4:58 pm

A conservative group wants Montana voters to decide whether to regulate transgender people's access to bathrooms and locker rooms.

The proposed 2018 ballot initiative by the Montana Family Foundation would require people use public facilities designated for their gender at birth.

But critics warn the measure would embroil the state in anti-discrimination lawsuits, while others argue the state could lose millions of dollars in business.

Kim Abbott is the co-director of the Montana Human Rights Network.

“I think it sounds scary to the community. You know, when you see things that elevate suspicion around who you are and whether or not you should be able to fairly and equally participate in your community. It’s really worrisome,” Abbott says.

The Montana Family Foundation says the effort is meant to protect "the privacy, safety and dignity" of Montanans and guard against possible sexual predators.

If successful, it would thrust Montana into the national debate over gay and transgender rights.

The measure is being reviewed by the attorney general's office and the governor's budget office. State lawmakers rejected a similar bill earlier this year.

Copyright 2017 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.

Tags: 
transgender
equality
bathrooms
Gay Pride
Montana Family Foundation
Kim Abbott
Montana Human Rights Network
Regional News

Related Content

Capitol Connections: Rep. Daniel Zolnikov And Rep. Kim Abbott

By Mar 29, 2017
Jackie Yamanaka

This week on Capitol Connections YPR's Jackie Yamanaka is joined in conversation by two state Representatives, Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, and Kim Abbott, D-Helena.

Pride Flag Will Fly On University Of Wyoming Campus

By Apr 17, 2017
(Flickr/Kellie Parker) (https://flic.kr/p/mCKgS)

After months of drafting and amending, the Associated Students of the University of Wyoming passed a much debated resolution to fly a flag symbolizing LGBTQ visibility, strength and allyship.

ASUW Vice President Tyler Wolfgang got the idea to fly the flag on campus after a gunman opened fire at a LGBTQ nightclub in Florida and killed 49 people last summer.

"I felt trapped in Laramie working in ASUW when there was no one in the community talking about what happened in Orlando," said Wolfgang. "So I felt that a significant way of showing solidarity and inclusion for the LGBTQ  community during Pride Month—which is in June—in Laramie was well needed."

House Republicans Reject Adding LBGTQ Individuals to State Human Rights Act

By Feb 21, 2017
Jackie Yamanaka

The Republican House majority refused to bring a bill to the floor for debate that would give legal recourse to LGBTQ individuals in cases of discrimination.  House Bill 417 would have added sexual orientation and gender identity or expression to Montana’s Human Rights Act.


Hundreds Gather For Big Sky Pride Celebration

By Jun 19, 2017
Brie Ripley

Big Sky Pride transformed Billings into an epicenter of glitter, rainbows, music and solidarity between LGBTQI+-identifying folks and straight allies over the weekend.