Daines Provides Details for Montanans Traveling to the Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Senator Steve Daines, R-MT, has the following details for those who are traveling to Washington, D.C. for the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

Washington, DC Office Open House: Daines will host an Open House at 320 Hart Senate Office Building the day before the Presidential Inauguration on January 20, 2017. He's inviting Montanans to stop by his office, snap a picture in the Senator for a Day! photo booth, and enjoy light refreshments and snacks from Montana. The office will host visitors from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

Inauguration Day Proceedings: The official proceedings of Inauguration Day commence at 11:30 AM on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol where both President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will take the Oath of the Office.

Tickets: All tickets to the ceremony have been distributed to Montanans by the Daines office. Tickets can be picked up January 16 to 19, 2017 in 320 Senate Hart Office Building.

Inaugural Parade: Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Parade will follow the President and Vice President down 15 blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue between the U.S. Capitol and the White House.

Montana State Society: The Montana State Society is hosting The Best of the West Inaugural Ball that will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Old Ebbitt Grill Atrium, just steps from the White House. This non-partisan event will include an open bar and heavy hors d'oeuvres. Tickets are $100 each