Democratic U.S. House Primary Field Continues To Grow: Lynda Moss Latest to Enter The Race

By 16 minutes ago

Democrat Lynda Moss, red jacket, visits with supporters at Toucan Gallery in Billings before her formal announcement to kick off her campaign for Montana's lone U.S. House seat.
Credit Jackie Yamanaka

Former state Senator Lynda Moss of Billings says last winter’s Women’s March was one of the “tipping points” behind her announcement to enter the race for Montana’s lone U.S. House seat. 

The Democrat says that event combined with a photograph she saw of President Donald Trump surrounded by other men deciding the future of health care for women helped seal her decision to run for Congress.


"I believe that the current darkness in our political world right now has made people pay attention and I think that’s good. It’s a positive sign that people want change to happen," she says. 

Moss says her campaign will focus on protecting women, children and seniors. Moss told the crowd she will protect the most vulnerable from predatory, harful efforts that benefit only those at the top. She says she has the vision, passionand commitment required to be a strong voice for all Montanans.

She formally kicked-off her campaign Saturday at Toucan Gallery in Billings.

Moss joins a growing field of candidates in the state’s Democratic primary. She joins Billings attorney John Heenan, former land trust director Grant Kier of Missoula, state Representative Tom Woods of Bozeman, former state Representative Kathleen Williams of Bozeman, and Whitefish attorney Jared Pettinato.

The former executive director of the Western Heritage Center and current Vice Chair of the Northwest Area Foundation says her 8 years serving  in the Montana Legislature, as well as her philanthropic work distinguishes her from the current field.

Lynda Moss stood on a step stool to make sure those gathered at Toucan Gallery could see her as formally announced her entry into the growing field of candidates seeking to win the Democratic primary.
Credit Jackie Yamanaka

"I have far more experience than any other candidate that’s running in the democratic primary and I also come from a community that is very engaged and I believe that I will be able to set myself up as different," she says. " I am not the status quo."

The winner of next June’s primary will face off against first-term Congressman Greg Gianforte.

Tags: 
Lynda Moss
Tom Woods
Grant Kier
John Heenan
Kathleen Williams
Jared Pettinato
Greg Gianforte
U.S. House Race
YPRnews

