Evening Newscast 01-05-17

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks was found to have violated its hiring rules in passing over Warden Sgt. Dave Loewen when he applied for three different promotions within the agency.

Some Montana government agencies are volunteering to return a total of $5.5 million that had been budgeted to them this year.

Authorities are investigating the recent deaths of a man and woman on the Blackfeet Reservation.



A federal judge has set a March 27 trial date for a Wyoming man charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of a couple on the Crow Indian Reservation.

If Congress and the Trump administration repeal the Affordable Care Act, more than 140,000 Montanans could potentially lose their health insurance coverage.

Lawmakers in Helena are looking at two bills that deal with Indian language preservation and education.

A new report says 8,000 Native Americans in Montana would likely lose their health coverage if Congress and the Trump administration succeed in repealing the Affordable Care Act.

There’s been an uptick in the number of confirmed flu cases across Montana.

Montana Musician Rob Quist landed a significant endorsement in his bid to become the Democratic nominee to run for Congressman Ryan Zinke’s seat.

