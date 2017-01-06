Evening Newscast 01-06-17

A bill that would update Montana’s legal definition of rape got its first hearing in a Senate committee today.

Students who were awarded a Montana STEM scholarship will have to find another way to pay their tuition this spring as the program that was to be funded by lottery proceeds doesn't have enough money to pay the awards.

A fifth Democrat has expressed interest in replacing Congressman Ryan Zinke if he is confirmed as Interior Secretary. Bozeman attorney John Meyer announced today that he wants to become his party’s nominee.



Authorities in Washington state say they have made an arrest in the slaying of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester's nephew, Robert Tester, who was found dead last September.

Authorities have identified the Kalispell man, Ben Parsons, who died yesterday from injuries sustained in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in Glacier National Park.

Whitefish Chief of Police Bill Dial says he’s doubtful a threatened armed march through Whitefish will actually happen.

