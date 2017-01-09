Evening Newscast 01-09-17

A bi-partisan task force of lawmakers is proposing a package of seven bills this legislative session aiming to improve the work of Montana’s Public Defenders Office.

A 58-year-old Columbia Falls woman has reached a plea agreement in an investment fraud case.

City managers in Whitefish say they’ve received an application for a special event permit from a neo-Nazi website.



A man and a woman are dead and another man is in custody after a shooting at a residence west of Lolo earlier this afternoon.

Montana Republicans gathered their entire legislative caucus today to blame Democratic Governor Steve Bullock for the state's budget crunch.



