Evening Newscast 01-09-17

By MTPR News 50 minutes ago
  • Montana Evening Newscast
    Montana Evening Newscast
    Josh Burnham

A bi-partisan task force of lawmakers is proposing a package of seven bills this legislative session aiming to improve the work of Montana’s Public Defenders Office.

A 58-year-old Columbia Falls woman has reached a plea agreement in an investment fraud case.

City managers in Whitefish say they’ve received an application for a special event permit from a neo-Nazi website.

A man and a woman are dead and another man is in custody after a shooting at a residence west of Lolo earlier this afternoon.

Montana Republicans gathered their entire legislative caucus today to blame Democratic Governor Steve Bullock for the state's budget crunch.

 

Copyright 2017 KUFM-FM. To see more, visit KUFM-FM.