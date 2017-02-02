Evening Newscast 02-02-17

A bill in the Montana House would eliminate the office of the Commissioner of Political Practices.

Wildlife advocates say they'll fight the government's request to lift a 2015 injunction barring construction of an irrigation dam on the Yellowstone River in a legal dispute over the fate of the pallid sturgeon, a fast-disappearing, endangered fish.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is using his veto power to recommend that the Legislature reduce the amount of money it approved for itself to operate this session.

Lawmakers in Helena are calling for what’s being billed as the “Montana Meth Summit,” a gathering of lawmakers and government officials to talk about the impacts of meth in Montana.

The Montana Senate has given initial approval to a bill to prevent state judges from applying foreign laws in their courtrooms.

Two bills introduced today by Senator Steve Daines and Alaskan Senator Dan Sullivan seek to break up the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Some e-cigarette users in Montana say Senate Bill 147’s inclusion of electronic cigarettes and vaping products in the list of prohibited tobacco items in the Clean Indoor Air Act is a step backward for them.



