Evening Newscast 02-09-17

Montana Senator Jon Tester met with President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday. Tester, a Democrat, characterized the meeting as a ‘productive conversation.'

Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is standing by his silencing of Senator Elizabeth Warren during the Washington debate about President Donald Trump's pick as the nation's top law enforcement officer.

First-time drug offenders in Montana are currently not given the option to enter residential treatment facilities in the state.



Major highways in western Montana and Idaho are closed today following a dramatic warming trend.

Montana lawmakers have moved forward two measures aimed at preventing patients from receiving huge bills from air ambulance providers that are not in-network with their insurance plans.

Montana lawmakers heard a bill Thursday that would create a fund to help with those in need of family or medical leave from their job.

A Montana lawmaker is proposing a ban on deer and elk urine that hunters use to attract bucks, if it comes from a state with documented cases of chronic wasting disease.

