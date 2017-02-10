Evening Newscast 02-10-17

A group of Republican-led lawmakers has pushed forward an effort to eliminate Montana’s office of Political Practices.

Gov. Steve Bullock has declared a state of emergency for parts of northwestern Montana dealing with the aftermath of a storm that dumped up to four feet of snow in places.

Days after hearing testimony from clergy, young conservative lawmakers, and an exonerated death-row inmate from Arizona, asking for the end of capital punishment, state lawmakers voted against their request.

Funding to fix ailing public works projects cleared the first legislative hurdle yesterday.



Governor Steve Bullock says he’s pleased lawmakers advanced his nearly $300 million infrastructure package largely intact to the full House Appropriations committee.

A tree from northwest Montana will grace the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington next Christmas.

Now that President Donald Trump’s travel ban is on hold, Missoula groups bringing refugees to the Garden City say they have a bit more breathing room than they’d had in while.

A Montana legislative committee has defeated a Democratic-led effort to increase taxes on the state's wealthiest.

A new bill in the Montana Legislature is intended to aid health care providers with early recognition of suicidal behavior.

Montana Department of Transportation Director Mike Tooley says a proposal to increase the state's fuel tax will be introduced in the Legislature next week.

