Evening Newscast 02-13-17

Sen. Jon Tester announced Friday he will host an online town hall meeting this coming Wednesday.

Plans for a Billings solar farm are heating up just as renewable energy politics cool at the Montana Legislature.

A proposed constitutional amendment declaring corporations are not people faces extremely long odds, according to one Montana political scientist.

A national government watchdog organization filed a lawsuit this morning against Montana.

The Montana House has given initial approval to a measure that would require the governor to pay for use of the state plane to travel to campaign events.

As Montana lawmakers begin hearings this week to figure out how to fund public defenders in the state, attorneys say they don’t have enough resources, and their caseloads are rising.

The Montana House gave initial approval to a bill that seeks to settle a lengthy dispute over wells drilled to provide water to new subdivisions that have a limited supply of groundwater.

