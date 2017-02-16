Evening Newscast 02-16-17

The Montana Senate is calling for a constitutional amendment that would allow Congress to overturn federal regulations.

Two Montana lawmakers are sponsoring bills to delay the closure of a residential facility for people with developmental disabilities determined by courts to pose risk of serious harm to themselves or others.

Sen. Steve Daines will hold a town hall via telephone tonight from 6:15 to 7:15 PM, according to a representative from the Missoula office.

Lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that would force insurance companies to set auto insurance rates based off an individual’s driving record, rather than using personal characteristics like online shopping habits and education.

The Montana House has given initial approval to a measure that would increase the number of judges in Yellowstone and Missoula counties.

A legislative panel is recommending a $23 million cut in Montana's higher education budget over the next two years.

Tribal members and wildlife groups were among those asking lawmakers today to consider a bill to change how bison can be moved and sold.

