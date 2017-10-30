Evening Newscast 10-30-17

Judy Martz, Montana’s 22nd governor, died today after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

A political watchdog organization has accused the dormant congressional campaign of U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of skirting contribution laws when it sold a motor home to a friend of Zinke at a steep discount.

Attorneys for a large Montana coal mine are due in court this week to press a judge to reverse an order that could prompt dozens of layoffs by blocking the mine's plans to expand.



A memorial service is scheduled for a renowned Carbondale climber who took his own life after surviving an avalanche where his girlfriend died.

Montana officials say they have secured $2.1 million in federal disaster aid for ongoing cleanup efforts in the town of Baker where a tornado tore up homes, leaving a lake covered in hundreds of tons of debris.

