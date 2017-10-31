Evening Newscast 10-31-17

The cremated remains of Judy Martz will be escorted Friday from Butte to Helena by the Montana Highway Patrol and officers from the Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff's Department.

Another Democrat has jumped into the growing field of candidates vying to challenge Republican Representative Greg Gianforte for Montana’s at-large U.S House seat.



Both of Montana’s senators questioned federal oversight of a multi-million dollar contract between Montana-based Whitefish Energy and the Puerto Rican electric utility during a Senate committee hearing today.

A U.S. District Judge says work on a Montana coal mine expansion can continue, averting layoffs while a new climate change study is completed.

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte says blocking frivolous lawsuits and boosting emergency spending on wildfires would help restore Montana's forests to better health.

Two governors are warning the Trump administration against big changes in a plan to protect a ground-dwelling bird across the West, saying it would send a message to states not to bother cooperating to save other imperiled species.

This morning’s low temperature of 19-degrees in Missoula is the coldest since March 7th. And it’s only a harbinger of wintery weather to come.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a 21-year-old man has died after his vehicle was struck by an elk that was hit by another car on a highway 200 near Potomac.

