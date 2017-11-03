Evening newscast 11-03-17

Governors of 19 Western states are pressing the federal government to do more to prevent the spread of damage-causing invasive mussels from infected federally managed waterways.

Much of Montana is under winter weather advisories today and tomorrow and that means a lot of snow.



The Trump administration has issued the latest blow in a trade war between the United States and Canada.

Former state Senator Lynda Moss has joined the increasingly crowded slate of Democrats seeking Montana's sole U.S. House seat.

A Canadian mining company says it's raised more than $2 million from an outside investor to help fund its pursuit of a gold mine north of Yellowstone National Park.

Republican leaders say they have not yet struck a deal with Governor Steve Bullock on how to solve the state’s current budget crisis.

