Evening Newscast 11-06-17

Governor Steve Bullock is calling the state Legislature into special session next week to address a projected $227 million budget shortfall.

The Whitefish city council will hear the final draft of the city’s strategic housing plan at a regularly scheduled meeting tonight.



Montana officials are working on determining how much timber burned in summer wildfires at Lolo National Forest is salvageable.

One of the last lumber companies in Libby burned to the ground yesterday.

A University of Montana panel reviewing school programs has added another dozen to the list of those that could be reduced or eliminated.

Predator-killing cyanide traps will no longer be used on public lands in Colorado, pending further study.

