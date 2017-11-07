Evening Newscast 11-07-17

Investigators say U.S. Senate candidate Troy Downing paid non-resident taxes and referred to California as his home on social media during a period when he purchased Montana resident hunting licenses.

Montana's health department is taking applications from schools and communities for suicide prevention grants.

It’s municipal election day in many communities across Montana. Turnout appears to be better in some places than others.

The Affordable Care Act, and it’s expansion of Medicaid are making a big difference fighting drug addiction in Montana.



Montana wildlife officials say a Bozeman hunter shot and killed a female grizzly bear after it charged at him.

Whitefish city counselors adopted an affordable house “roadmap” last night to tackle growing demand in the resort town.

