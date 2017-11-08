Evening Newscast 11-08-17

Billings has a new mayor. Bill Cole won nearly double the votes of his opponent, former Republican state lawmaker Jeff Essman.

A Montana State Prison inmate with a story straight out of Hollywood died Monday at 86 years old.

As state legislators return to Helena next week to try to balance the state budget, one of the programs facing deep cuts is tasked with protecting rivers and lakes in the Flathead Basin from invasive mussels.

Voters in Montana's capital city have elected a Liberian refugee as Helena's next mayor.



Voters in East Helena and Lockwood have overwhelmingly approved taking preliminary steps toward building new high schools in the communities.

Montana lawmakers are saying the state health department is making deeper than authorized cuts to how much doctors get paid via Medicaid.

