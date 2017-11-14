Evening Newscast 11-14-17

During a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday, the head of Puerto Rico’s electric power authority, or PREPA, justified signing a controversial $300 million contract with a small energy company in Montana.

A proposal to accept $30 million in exchange for extending the contract for a private prison in Shelby is one option state lawmakers are considering in the special legislative session to address the state budget shortfall.

Republican state lawmakers expanded the scope of the special legislative session that opened in Helena today.

Montana doctor Chris Christensen took the stand Monday as he faces two charges of negligent homicide for allegedly prescribing the drugs that caused the overdose deaths of Missoula patients Gregg Griffin and Kara Philbrick-Lenker.

The transportation block grants Montana pays to school districts are one of the sources Governor Steve Bullock is looking at to help fill Montana’s budget shortfall. Eliminating those grants in 2019 would save the state nearly $12 million.

