Evening newscast 11-16-17

Five of the six Democrats running for their party's nomination to challenge Congressman Greg Gianforte will be at a forum in Butte tonight.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for leads on who was responsible for shooting a crop dusting plane in southwestern Montana.



Climate change activists and elected officials in Washington state are criticizing Puget Sound Energy's new long-range power generation plan.

Climate Smart Glacier Country will host a Clean Energy Forum tonight focusing on the Flathead Valley’s emerging clean energy economy.

Just after 1 AM today, Montana lawmakers agreed on a plan to address the state's projected $227 million budget deficit without raising taxes.

A regional bureau chief for the state's Probation and Parole Division has been named the new warden of the Montana State Prison.

Organizers bringing Wyoming-based property rights attorney Karen Budd-Falen to Hamilton this weekend say tickets are going fast.

The Athletics Department at the University of Montana is short $600,000 in scholarship money for the 2019 fiscal year.

