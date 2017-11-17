Evening Newscast 11-17-17

Montana U.S. Senate hopeful Troy Downing has been receiving California tax exemptions for claiming his house near San Diego as a primary residence.

More than 16,000 residents residences between Polson and Eureka lost power this morning when a major electrical line failed.



Yesterday Republicans pushed a massive tax overhaul through the U.S. House -- now a similar plan will be debated in the Senate.

Senator Tester says he's donating money his campaign received from Sen. Al Franken to a sexual violence prevention organization.

The Montana Board of Regents has formally approved the hiring of General Electric executive Seth Bodnar as president of the University of Montana.

Law enforcement officials in Montana have released materials from their investigation into Representative Greg Gianforte who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.

A rancher in eastern Montana was fined and sentenced to one-year probation yesterday after pleading guilty in August to killing a bald eagle through a poisoned calf carcass.

Montana's unemployment rate remained at 3.9 percent in October, maintaining the level it has been at for most of this year.

Many services within Glacier National Park are now closed or operating on winter schedules.

