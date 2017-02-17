Evening Newscast: Friday, Feb 17

  • Legislative Democrats are criticizing the state's superintendent of public instruction for failing to more forcefully advocate for schools and educational funding
     
  • A new supercomputer in Wyoming is carrying on modeling the effects of climate change, but scientists worry President Donald Trump could cut funding for such programs
     
  • A Wyoming lawmaker wants to make misrepresenting a pet as a service animal a crime
     
  • Montana's commissioner of political practices, Jonathan Motl, is again under scrutiny from legislative Republicans as they seek to bar him from working for the new commissioner after he leaves office
     
  • A Montana organization dedicated to helping AIDS patients for nearly 30 years is closing its doors
     
  • Lawmakers and government officials plan to discuss the impacts of methamphetamine use and possible solutions during a weekend meeting at the state Capitol
     
  • A budget panel has approved a $6-million increase over the next two years for Montana to deal with the growing number of children in foster care
     
  • A legislative committee has voted down an increase in special education funding that had already won a floor vote in the Montana House
YPR Evening Newscast