- Legislative Democrats are criticizing the state's superintendent of public instruction for failing to more forcefully advocate for schools and educational funding
- A new supercomputer in Wyoming is carrying on modeling the effects of climate change, but scientists worry President Donald Trump could cut funding for such programs
- A Wyoming lawmaker wants to make misrepresenting a pet as a service animal a crime
- Montana's commissioner of political practices, Jonathan Motl, is again under scrutiny from legislative Republicans as they seek to bar him from working for the new commissioner after he leaves office
- A Montana organization dedicated to helping AIDS patients for nearly 30 years is closing its doors
- Lawmakers and government officials plan to discuss the impacts of methamphetamine use and possible solutions during a weekend meeting at the state Capitol
- A budget panel has approved a $6-million increase over the next two years for Montana to deal with the growing number of children in foster care
- A legislative committee has voted down an increase in special education funding that had already won a floor vote in the Montana House
Evening Newscast: Friday, Feb 17
By Brie Ripley • 4 minutes ago