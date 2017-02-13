Evening Newscast: Monday, Feb 13

By Brie Ripley 16 minutes ago


  • Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is ready for skiers once again after regaining power
     
  • Plans for a Billings solar farm are heating up just as renewable energy politics cool at the Montana Legislature
     
  • Inspectors from the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be monitoring bridges over the Bighorn River for any possible damage from ice jams and high water
     
  • Developers of a proposed coal-export terminal in southwest Washington have challenged the state's denial of an aquatic lands lease for the project
     
  • State wildlife officials say cloudy water in the Beaverhead River led to an estimated $5 million in losses for outfitters and related businesses in 2015
     
  • The Montana House gave preliminary approval to a bill that would change the way the state pays for its sage grouse program
     
  • The Montana House has given initial approval to a measure that would require the governor to pay for use of the state airplane to travel to campaign events
     
  • A former union leader from Cheyenne has been given a probationary sentence for embezzling nearly $180,000 from the Utility Workers Union of America Local 127
     
  • The Montana House gave initial approval to a bill that seeks to settle a lengthy dispute over wells drilled to provide water to new subdivision that have a limited supply of groundwater
Tags: 
YPR Evening Newscast

Related Content

Constituents Confront Senator Daines, Demand Town Hall

By 58 minutes ago
(Flickr/NASA HQ PHOTO) (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/vYcvsJ
(Flickr/NASA HQ PHOTO) (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/vYcvsJ

Matt Powell-Palm was notified the Senator was going to arrive in Bozeman last Friday afternoon on Facebook through a group called The Gallatin Progressive Action Network.

He wanted face to face time with Senator Daines, something he says the Senator has not given his Montanan constituents enough of lately.