Evening Newscast: Monday, Feb 13

- Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is ready for skiers once again after regaining power
- Plans for a Billings solar farm are heating up just as renewable energy politics cool at the Montana Legislature
- Inspectors from the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be monitoring bridges over the Bighorn River for any possible damage from ice jams and high water
- Developers of a proposed coal-export terminal in southwest Washington have challenged the state's denial of an aquatic lands lease for the project
- State wildlife officials say cloudy water in the Beaverhead River led to an estimated $5 million in losses for outfitters and related businesses in 2015
- The Montana House gave preliminary approval to a bill that would change the way the state pays for its sage grouse program
- The Montana House has given initial approval to a measure that would require the governor to pay for use of the state airplane to travel to campaign events
- A former union leader from Cheyenne has been given a probationary sentence for embezzling nearly $180,000 from the Utility Workers Union of America Local 127
- The Montana House gave initial approval to a bill that seeks to settle a lengthy dispute over wells drilled to provide water to new subdivision that have a limited supply of groundwater