Evening Newscast: Thursday, Feb 16

By 9 minutes ago


  • The danger of flooding on the Bighorn River in northern Wyoming has lessened
     
  • The Montana Senate is calling for a constitutional amendment that would allow Congress to overturn federal regulations
     
  • The Wyoming voter tradition of changing party affiliation at the polls on primary day lives on
     
  • The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline is once again seeking approval for a route that will go through Montana
     
  • A Missoula theater will be demolished after its roof collapsed under the weight of heavy snow earlier this month
     
  • A bill that would have online companies that sell goods to Wyoming residents to be required to collect Wyoming's sales tax on the transaction has advanced through the Legislature
     
  • Two small central Montana towns about 10 miles apart are looking at consolidating their schools
     
  • A Senate committee has killed a bill that would have raised the state tax on cigarettes by 30 cents a pack
     
  • The Montana House has given initial approval to a measure that would increase the number of judges in Yellowstone and Missoula counties
     
  • Wyoming residents attending the state's seven community colleges will see a slight increase in tuition starting this fall
     
  • The University of Wyoming has seen a slight decline in enrollment for the spring semester, though it isn't nearly as sharp as the decline in the fall
     
  • Two Montana lawmakers are sponsoring bills aimed at delaying the closure of a residential facility for people with developmental disabilities who have been determined by a court to pose a risk of serious harm to themselves or others
     
  • A Democrat's proposal to establish a statewide charter school system faces an uncertain future in Montana, even as Republicans hailed it as an opportunity to lift struggling schools
     
  • A 26-year-old man has died after falling about 1,400 feet while skiing in Grand Teton National Park
Tags: 
YPR Evening Newscast

Related Content

The Silver Theater Will Be Demolished Due To Roof Collapse

By & 3 hours ago
(Photo courtesy of Facebook/The Silver) https://www.facebook.com/thesilvertheatre/

The Silver in Missoula began demolition Tuesday after the roof collapsed under heavy snow Feb. 4.

Officials with the Silver Foundation posted this statement to their official Facebook page yesterday:

Lawmaker Wants Policy on Gifts and Naming Rights for Campus Buildings

By Feb 15, 2017
Jackie Yamanaka

Montana lawmakers are considering a bill that would require the state Board of Regents to adopt a policy on accepting money or other gifts for the state’s colleges and universities.

Both the University of Montana and Montana State University have benefited from multi-million dollar gifts that resulted in naming rights.