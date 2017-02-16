Evening Newscast: Thursday, Feb 16

- The danger of flooding on the Bighorn River in northern Wyoming has lessened
- The Montana Senate is calling for a constitutional amendment that would allow Congress to overturn federal regulations
- The Wyoming voter tradition of changing party affiliation at the polls on primary day lives on
- The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline is once again seeking approval for a route that will go through Montana
- A Missoula theater will be demolished after its roof collapsed under the weight of heavy snow earlier this month
- A bill that would have online companies that sell goods to Wyoming residents to be required to collect Wyoming's sales tax on the transaction has advanced through the Legislature
- Two small central Montana towns about 10 miles apart are looking at consolidating their schools
- A Senate committee has killed a bill that would have raised the state tax on cigarettes by 30 cents a pack
- The Montana House has given initial approval to a measure that would increase the number of judges in Yellowstone and Missoula counties
- Wyoming residents attending the state's seven community colleges will see a slight increase in tuition starting this fall
- The University of Wyoming has seen a slight decline in enrollment for the spring semester, though it isn't nearly as sharp as the decline in the fall
- Two Montana lawmakers are sponsoring bills aimed at delaying the closure of a residential facility for people with developmental disabilities who have been determined by a court to pose a risk of serious harm to themselves or others
- A Democrat's proposal to establish a statewide charter school system faces an uncertain future in Montana, even as Republicans hailed it as an opportunity to lift struggling schools
- A 26-year-old man has died after falling about 1,400 feet while skiing in Grand Teton National Park