Evening Newscast: Thursday, Feb 9

- Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is standing by his decision to silence Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a debate on Jeff Sessions' nomination to be U.S. attorney general
- Coal mining in the Western United States is expected to get a small bump over the next two years after falling last year to its lowest level since 1978
- Park County officials have resumed their search for Powell Tribune reporter Gib Mathers, who was last seen taking photographs near U.S. Highway 14 west of Cody on Jan. 31
- Officials in Casper have voted to end the city's electronic waste recycling program
- Montana Senator Jon Tester met with President Donald Trump at the White House today
- Montana lawmakers will consider a proposal this year to replace Columbus Day with a new holiday celebrating Montana's unique heritage
- Two of three bills currently in the Wyoming Legislature are being sent to the Senate Agriculture Committee for consideration
- Wyoming school districts would see a 5% reduction in their state block grants by the end of the decade under a bill that has passed the Senate