Evening Newscast: Tuesday, Feb 14

- Worland residents are being allowed to return to their homes after being evacuated over the weekend because of flooding
- Teton County and the town of Jackson have hired a special events coordinator to organize various activities for August's solar eclipse, which is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Wyoming
- A mule trainer from Idaho won the 300-mile Race to the Sky sled dog race in Montana
- Havre's airport has been overbilled for electricity for 30 years, but it's not clear who's at fault
- The Bureau of Indian Affairs says it could secure a lease in coming months to operate a vacant Montana prison, which closed after the agency dropped its previous contract with the detention facility
- Grand Teton National Park officials will help a group of Jackson Hole bison migrate south out of some very deep snowpack
- Wyoming lawmakers have advanced a budget bill that would prevent school districts from using state-appropriated funds to sue the state
- An external hard drive that was stolen from a government law enforcement vehicle contained personal information on members of Montana's Crow and Northern Cheyenne Tribes
- Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials are anticipating that declining gun sales could hurt the state agency's bottom line
- The Montana Senate is supporting a bill that would provide more oversight to the Division of Child and Family services
- The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling that says the state does not have to pay a $744,000 settlement in a sexual harassment claim filed against a former eastern Montana judge