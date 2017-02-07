Evening Newscast: Tuesday, Feb 7

By Brie Ripley 50 minutes ago

YPR Evening Newscast

Bill Proposes Giving Interim Committee Authority to Chose and Fund Public Works Projects

By 1 hour ago
Jackie Yamanaka

A state senator from Kalispell is proposing a new process to pay for Montana’s public works projects.

Senate Bill 162 asks lawmakers for $40 million to go into a new fund. It authorizes the State Administration and Veterans’ Affairs interim committee to award those dollars for water, sewer, road and bridge projects.

Montana Aviation Company Joins Efforts To Fight Chilean Wildfires

By 1 hour ago

A Montana aviation company has joined an international effort to suppress catastrophic wildfires in Chile. The Chilean wildfires have killed 11 and caused over $300 million in damage since they started burning in earnest about three weeks ago.

While they’re mostly under control right now, the wildfires are being described as the worst in the country’s history. And that’s how Missoula-based Neptune Aviation got involved according to company CEO Ron Hooper.

Gender Pay Equity Bill Gets First Hearing At The Montana Legislature

By 2 hours ago

Lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that aims to improve pay equity between men and women. But, some policymakers are questioning how the proposal would force employers to judge the merits of their employees.