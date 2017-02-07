Evening Newscast: Tuesday, Feb 7

Missoula Aviation Company Joins Efforts To Fight Chilean Wildfires

A Montana aviation company has joined an international effort to suppress catastrophic wildfires in Chile. The Chilean wildfires have killed 11 and caused over $300 million in damage since they started burning in earnest about three weeks ago.

While they’re mostly under control right now, the wildfires are being described as the worst in the country’s history. And that’s how Missoula-based Neptune Aviation got involved according to company CEO Ron Hooper.

