Evening Newscast: Wednesday, Apr 19

- Montana game wardens have captured two bear cubs orphaned after a female black bear was struck and killed by a pickup truck near Rogers Pass on the Rocky Mountain Front
- A legislative committee has endorsed the nomination of a Miami probation officer to lead Montana's Department of Corrections
- A federal judge has dismissed claims that Montana's commissioner of political practices retaliated against a state lawmaker who publicly disclosed a confidential ethics complaint against Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock
- Wyoming school board officials have decided to end four Green River sport programs in the face of educational budget cuts
- Yellowstone National Park on Friday will begin opening select roads that had been closed over the winter within the park
- Montana's superintendent of public instruction is paying a Billings consultant $90 an hour to advise her on issues before the state Land Board
- Montana is called Big Sky Country due to its wide open spaces and clear sky, but there are times when wildfires, geography and weather patterns combine to make the air unhealthy for people with asthma or chronic lung disease
- Casper's city manager, who said he would retire June 1, has left the job early as city leaders come under fire over morale problems within the police department
- A bill to raise campaign contribution limits for state candidates and allow decisions on campaign finance violations to go to mediation has failed on a tie vote in the Montana House
- The Montana Senate has endorsed a bill that would require NorthWestern Energy to absorb some of the financial burden that results from unexpected outages instead of passing all of those costs to its customers
- Gov. Steve Bullock is negotiating with Republican Senate leaders in the final days of the legislative session to pass tax credit and tax cut measures that he favors
- The Montana Senate has given its initial approval to a measure that would give state employees raises and spend $2 million on buyouts for professors in the Montana University System
Evening Newscast: Wednesday, Apr 19
By Brie Ripley • 11 hours ago