Evening Newscast: Wednesday, Feb 15

- A flood warning remains in effect for the Bighorn River between Worland and Greybull
- Montana Governor Steve Bullock has allowed a legislative spending bill to become law after the state House and Senate rejected his recommended cuts
- Homeless advocates in Montana say a cluster of tiny home-style units might be able to help a city combat homelessness
- A Bureau of Indian Affairs spokeswoman says more than 20,000 members of two Montana American Indian tribes were notified of a potential data breach involving their personal information
- Wyoming's wild animals are facing more struggles than normal this winter due to heavy snowfall, strong winds and harsh temperatures, particularly in the west region of the state
- Montana officials are asking state lawmakers to approve $11.5 million in state and federal funds over the next two years to fight aquatic invasive species
- Stormy winter weather downed 17 power poles near a Wyoming resort region, causing residents and visitors to abandon several hotels and hundreds of homes
- A Senate committee has endorsed two proposals that would allow people with concealed carry permits to carry weapons on Wyoming college campuses and to state and local government meetings
- NorthWestern Energy says technical issues with meter reading equipment led some customers southeast of Helena to be under-billed in January, leaving the balance to be added to February's bills
- Advocates have launched a new bid to extend nondiscrimination protections for gays, lesbians and transgender people across Montana