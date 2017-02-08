Evening Newscast: Wednesday, Feb 8

By Brie Ripley 14 minutes ago



Audio File
  •  ​Montana has more U.S. citizens on the streets after the state added two extra naturalization ceremonies due to a large number of citizenship applications

  • Opposition from local landowners and a competing company is slowing down permitting for what would be the first major new coal mine in Wyoming in decades

  • Congress is taking up the decades-long fight for federal recognition by Montana's Little Shell Tribe, which would make its 6,000 members eligible for U.S. government benefits from education to health care

  • A new company founded in Wyoming hopes to connect the state's entrepreneurs with investors

  • A plan to build a new high school in Bozeman has been approved by a committee and will go to the school board for consideration

  • Yellowstone National Park has started shipping hundreds of wild bison to slaughter for disease control as a quarantine facility that could help spare many of the animals sits empty because of a political dispute

  • The Montana House has passed a bill that allows foster children and foster parents to lodge a complaint with the state if they believe their rights have been violated

  • Montana officials are seeking to overhaul its public defender system, which has been beset with sinking morale and a growing caseload that is putting pressure on what state officials acknowledge is an overburdened staff

  • The Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will not be operating until further notice, due to a power outage affecting the area and the forecast of another winter storm Wednesday night

YPR Evening Newscast

