- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says changes to Montana's Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument will probably not happen
- U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has been assigned to serve on two congressional committees — one focused on natural resources and the other on government oversight
- Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road is officially open for the season
- Wyoming uranium industry representatives are in need of a tax break
- Wind gusts of up to 90 mph knocked out power and downed trees in Laramie in southeast Wyoming
Evening Newscast: Wednesday, June 28
By Brie Ripley • 47 minutes ago