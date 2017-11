On this episode of Field Days, rancher Weston Merrill discusses his family's work to restore a 1920s era barn to calve in during the frigid central Montana Spring and to bring in much-needed revenue as an event center during the Summer and Fall.

Field Days is a weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of a Montana rancher, produced by Yellowstone Public Radio in collaboration with The Prairie Star newspaper. Theme music by John Kosel of the High Country Cowboys.