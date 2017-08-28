Fire Near Helena Prompts Evacuation Orders

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents near Helena on Holmes Gulch Road and Martinez Gulch Road. Officials are asking people to leave Highway 282 and Colonial Drive clear as well.



Law enforcement officers are going door-to-door to alert people in the mandatory evacuation zone south of Helena, due to a wildland fire sparked Thursday afternoon by lightning.

At 4:30, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office also released an evacuation warning for Jackson Creek Rd., Hill Brothers Rd., Eagle View Rd., and the immediate area. Residents there should be prepared to evacuate.

Evacuated residents can utilize red cross housing & assistance at 1st Assembly of God church at 2210 Dodge ave in Helena.

A public information meeting is scheduled at 8 p.m. at the Montana City fire hall station 1 located at the intersection of Hwy 282 & Gwy 518.

Evacuated animals (dogs, cats, & horses) can be housed at Valley Vet Hosipital at 4880 N. Montana in Helena; please call ahead at 442-0188 before you come as they have limited space for each group of animals. Additional animal housing & transportation is available in Clancy & Boulder areas if needed, call the sheriff's office for that info.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asks that people do not travel to these areas and impede emergency responders.

Fire information can be obtained at the following designated hotline 406-447-1605, or via Inciweb.

The Helena Independent Record reports that fire crews are responding south of Helena, including rural wildland firefighters, a DNRC helicopter and air tankers. Firefighters are accessing the area from Martinez Gulch near Montana City.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted this update on Facebook at 3:24 p.m.:

