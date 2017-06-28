Glacier Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road Opens Fully

  • Glacier National Park opened the full 50 miles of its iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road Wednesday, June 28.
    Glacier National Park
Originally published on June 28, 2017 4:12 pm

Motorists rejoice! Glacier National Park opened the full 50 miles of its iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road Wednesday.

After weeks of plowing, installing guard rails and removing rock debris, park officials have deemed the road safe for vehicular traffic.

Now that its long-awaited opening is finally here, Park spokesperson Lauren Alley reminds motorists to keep an eye for out wildlife, mind the road’s steep sides, and, "plan for some crowding. Plan to have to wait for a parking spot at a lot of locations."

Alley says early birds are more likely to nab coveted parking spaces at Logan Pass, and suggests to visit popular spots at off hours to avoid the crowds.

This year wraps up a decade of road rehabilitation projects. Visitors should expect construction delays of up to 30 minutes at some points west of Logan Pass.

The Logan Pass Visitor Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Restrooms and drinking water are available at the pass. Trails at the pass are still covered in snow and some remain closed.

Cyclists are restricted to biking the road before 11 a.m. and after 4 p.m. The park’s free shuttle will begin service between Apgar Village and St. Mary Visitor Center starting July 1.

Going-to-the-Sun Road first opened in 1933 and is today considered a feat of engineering, climbing more than 3,000 feet to reach Logan Pass along the Continental Divide. Historically, June 28 is one of the later dates for the road to open; however, it’s a rather average opening day in recent years.

You can find more information about Going-to-the-Sun Road's status here, and the status of Glacier Park's trails here.

Copyright 2017 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.

