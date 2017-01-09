GOP Blames Bullock for State Budget Woes

By 13 minutes ago

House Appropriations Chair Nancy Ballance, R-Hamilton, speaking at a press conference called by House and Senate Republicans to talk about the state of Montana's budget.
Credit Jackie Yamanaka

GOP lawmakers lined up behind their leaders to challenge the Bullock Administration’s budget proposals

Republican legislators blame Democratic Governor Steve Bullock for Montana’s budget woes, saying they’ll fix the state’s ailing finances.

House Majority Leader Ron Ehli says they reject the governor’s plans for new taxes and instead will get spending under control.

“Montanans elected Republicans majorities in both houses,” Ehli says. “We owe it to our communities and our neighbors, we owe it to our children to steer this budget and steer this ship around and go in a different direction from where it is going to now.”

Republicans also attacked Bullock’s re-election campaign last fall and charged he lied about the state of government finances.

State Budget Director Dan Villa responding after the Republican's press conference on the budget. Villa defends the state's finances as "sound."
Credit Jackie Yamanaka

“I think as you all know there was a little bit of a dog and pony show going on in there today,” says Bullock’s Budget Director Dan Villa, who watched the Republican press conference.

He met with reporters afterwards to say the governor has already reduced millions in spending and is proposing an additional $74 million in reductions.

“What I think Montanans need to know is our budget is strong. Our fiscal health is sound and the taking points which may be politically expedient do not reflect what our budget is,” Villa says.

This week the joint House and Senate Appropriations sub-committees will begin work on the agency budgets with their legislative staff and the governor’s budget staff.

Governor Steve Bullock
Rep. Ron Ehli
State Budget
2017 Montana Legislature

Budget Defines First Week of Montana Legislature

By Michael Siebert 8 hours ago
Jackie Yamanaka

 By Michael Siebert

Community News Service

University of Montana School of Journalism

HELENA -- Montana’s 2017 Legislature has begun to tackle a wide swath of issues, from public safety to infrastructure, from education to agriculture. But as the first of many bills were read in committee rooms around the Capitol last week, it became clear that everything this time around would focus on the budget.

Agencies Offer an Additional $5.5 m in Budget Reductions

By Jan 5, 2017
Jackie Yamanaka

State agencies are offering up about $5.5 million from their current budgets to help lawmakers shore up the state’s checkbook.

Republican legislative leaders made the request in hopes the agencies would help them with the hard decision of further reducing budgets.


Request to return state dollars an early test in budget process

By Jan 3, 2017
Legislative Fiscal Division

Montana’s cash cushion has grown smaller since the 2015 Legislative session largely because of declining revenue from natural resource extraction and lower tax collections.

That’s why lawmakers are summoning state agencies to see if they would make spending cuts in their current budgets to help Montana’s ailing “checkbook.”


Capitol Connections: Appropriation Committee Leaders Preview the Budget

By Jan 4, 2017
Jackie Yamanaka

Governor Steve Bullock and legislative leaders say Montana’s state budget will get more intense focus during the 65th Legislature than in recent years. Officials are coming to this session facing declining revenues from natural resource extraction and lower tax collections that aren’t sufficient to pay for existing government services.