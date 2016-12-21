Librarian's Gift Givng Ideas For Children

Kay Erickson's conversation with Children's Librarian Cindy Patterson from Billings Public Library

Books make good gifts for children because it is important to have books in the home, said Cindy Patterson, the Children’s Librarian at Billings Public Library. She spoke recently with Kay Erickson about the importance of reading to children, having books in the home and gave some book gift suggestions.

“But if the books are not readily available, if it is 30 below and a trip to the library is not possible, you need to have books in the home you can just grab and have one ready to go so that you can read,” said Patterson.

Book Suggestions from Cindy Patterson, Billings Public Library Children’s Librarian