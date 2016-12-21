Librarian's Gift Givng Ideas For Children

Books make good gifts for children because it is important to have books in the home, said Cindy Patterson, the Children’s Librarian at Billings Public Library. She spoke recently with Kay Erickson about the importance of reading to children, having books in the home and gave some book gift suggestions.
“But if the books are not readily available, if it is 30 below and a trip to the library is not possible, you need to have books in the home you can just grab and have one ready to go so that you can read,” said Patterson.
Book Suggestions from Cindy Patterson, Billings Public Library Children’s Librarian
- Board Books –
- Going to Bed Book by Sandra Boynton
- Moo, Baa, La La La! by Sandra Boynton
- Belly Button Book by Sandra Boynton
- Brown Bear, Brown Bear by Bill Martin Jr.
- Picture Books
- Duck on a Bike by David Shannon
- Duck on a Tractor by David Shannon
- Groovy Joe Ice Cream and Dinosaurs by Eric Litwin
- If you Give a Mouse by Laura Numeroff
- How Do Dinosaurs by Jane Yolen
- Beginner Reading
- Elephant and Piggie books by Mo Willems
- Frog and Toad by Arnold Lobel
- Beginning Chapter Books
- Mercy Watson and others by Kate DiCamillo
- Nancy Clancy by Jane O’Conner (Fancy Nancy in mystery chapter books)
- Magic Tree House by Mary Pope Osborne
- Chapter books 4th and 5th grade
- The Invention of Hugo Cabret by Brian Selznick
- Hank the Cowdog by John Erickson
- Shadow Children/Among the Hidden by Margaret Peterson Haddix (other series as well)
- Peter and the Starcatchers series by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson
- Classics
- Where the Red Fern Grows by Wilson Rawls
- Call of the Wild by Jack London
- Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle
- Ramona Quimby by Beverly Cleary
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl
- Island of the Blue Dolphins by Scott O’Dell
- Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster
- Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson
- Graphic Novels/Humorous Novels
- #1 Smile #2, Drama, #3, Sisters by Raina Telgemeier
- Timmy Failure by Stephen Pastis
- Genius Files by Dan Gutman
- Origami Yoda series by Tom Angleberger
- Frank Einstein by Jon Sciezska
- Dork Diaries by Rachel Russell and Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney