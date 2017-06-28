Listen: Brett Dennen on NPR's Mountain Stage

Brett Dennen - "Cassidy" - Live from Mountain Stage

Beloved singer-songwriter Brett Dennen returns to this week's broadcast of Mountain Stage, but this time with his full touring band. Here he performs the single "Cassidy," from his new album Por Favor.

You'll also hear sets by alt-rock trailblazers Cracker, along with Liz Vice, Elephant Revival, and Lords of Liechtenstein.



