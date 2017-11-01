LISTEN: Dan Wilson on Mountain Stage

Dan Wilson - "Someone Like You" live on Mountain Stage.

Grammy winning songwriter and producer Dan Wilson performs his rendition of "Someone Like You," live on Mountain Stage. Wilson co-wrote and produced the song with Adele, for her tremendously successful album "21."

This week's broadcast also includes performances from the Martin Sexton Trio, Phoebe Hunt & the Gatherers, Son Little and Rachel Sermanni.

