LISTEN: Dan Wilson on Mountain Stage

Grammy winning songwriter and producer Dan Wilson performs his rendition of "Someone Like You," live on Mountain Stage. Wilson co-wrote and produced the song with Adele, for her tremendously successful album "21."
This week's broadcast also includes performances from the Martin Sexton Trio, Phoebe Hunt & the Gatherers, Son Little and Rachel Sermanni.
