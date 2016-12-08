Montana Expedites Medical Marijuana Initiative

By Dec 8, 2016

Montana Medical Marijuana providers are now able to accept more than three-patients.
Credit (Flickr/Dank Depot) (CC BY-NC 2.0)

A Helena judge ruled that medical marijuana providers can accept more than three-patients immediately rather than waiting six more months for the initiative to take effect. 

The Montana Medical Marijuana Initiative approved in November was a victory for people like Katie Wetch, who endure chronic pain.


"This is huge, especially for people that are too sick to grow their own medicine," said Wetch.

Judge James Reynolds of the Montana 1st Judicial District court ruled on Dec. 7 that the date which determined when the initiative would strike down the current three-patient limit on medical marijuana providers was written in error. Rather than taking effect June 30, 2017 the initiative would take effect immediately.

"The folks that are maybe the most in need are the least able to provide, to grow their own," Judge Reynolds said.

Wetch, who has endured chronic pain for over half of her life due to illnesses she was born with, says Judge Reynolds is right in his determination. There are Montanans who are too sick to grow their own medicine.

"When you're sick, you're busy trying to take care of your health," said Wetch. "You don't have time for that."​

Instead of waiting for a plant to grow or time to pass, patients can now visit their local medical dispensary for immediate relief.

