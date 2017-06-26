Montana Group Buys Billboards To Pressure Zinke On National Monuments

By MTPR News 1 hour ago
  • Upper Missouri River breaks.
    Upper Missouri River breaks.
    BLM (PD)
Originally published on June 23, 2017 4:18 pm

When he returns to his hometown of Whitefish next week, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be greeted by billboards and a media campaign urging him to leave the Missouri River Breaks alone. It’s one of two dozen national monuments he’s reviewing to eliminate or scale back protections.

Zinke is scheduled to address the Western Governors Association's annual conference Tuesday.

A group called Hold Our Ground has already released a television commercial and a set of social media videos, including this one featuring Nicole Fugere, Owner of Missouri River Outfitters:

"When I heard that the national monument was under review, to be honest, it really struck me as a personal attack. There’s been a lot put in place to protect this river, and without the monument, this wouldn’t be available in the capacity that it is today," Fugere says in the video.

Over the next few days, there will be a billboard ad in Missoula and four in the Flathead.

Public land advocates are also planning a public event in the area on Monday.

Various groups are hoping to get the attention of Zinke and 11 governors gathering Monday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.

Tags: 
Western Governors Association
Billboard
Hold Our Ground
Nicole Fugere
Upper Missouri River Breaks
Ryan Zinke

Related Content

Zinke Calls For Review Of Sage Grouse Conservation Efforts

By & Jun 8, 2017
Jennifer Strickland, USFWS

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke signed an order to review federal efforts to conserve imperiled sage grouse populations across 11 western states.

The action taken late yesterday. The order is meant to improve sage grouse conservation and collaboration between the federal government, states and local communities.  He told reporters during a conference call he has heard concern from some governors and residents that their suggestions are falling on deaf ears.

National Monuments Under Review By Trump Administration

By Apr 27, 2017

President Donald Trump signed an executive order today directing his Interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal lands. Trump called the protection efforts "a massive federal land grab" by previous administrations.

Survey Finds Broad Support For Missouri Breaks National Monument Among Montanans

By Jun 21, 2017

A new survey suggests broad support for central Montana’s Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

The poll comes after an April executive order from President Trump ordering a review of some two dozen national monuments designated since 1996.