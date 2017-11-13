Montana Legislature Roundup: Lawmakers Take On Budget Deficit

By editor 59 minutes ago
  • Montana Capitol, Helena.
    Montana Capitol, Helena.
    William Marcus
Originally published on November 13, 2017 7:00 pm

Montana lawmakers returned to Helena Monday to begin a special legislative session aimed at addressing the state's $227 million budget deficit. The governor has proposed filling the budget gap with a combination of cuts to state agencies and tax increases. But Republicans, who control both houses of the Legislature, have different plans.

Learn how Montana's budget ended up over $200 million in the hole, and find out how special sessions work from veteran capitol reporter Chuck Johnson. You can find more news from the Montana Legislature right here any time.

Copyright 2017 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.

Tags: 
MtPublicRadio