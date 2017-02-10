Montana Tree Will Grace The White House Next Christmas

A tree from northwest Montana will grace the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington next Christmas. The U.S. Forest Service has been supplying the capitol with trees for decades. Elizabeth Slown, spokesperson for the Northern Region of the Forest Service, says this year, the Kootenai National Forest has the honor.

"The forests — especially in Montana — have really great Christmas trees, so I think we will wow them in Washington, D.C. with our selection," says Slown.

Slown says foresters in the area have been told to keep their eye out for accessible trees between 60 and 85 feet in height. The Forest Service is also accepting suggestions from forest users. The last time a Montana tree stood on the Capitol lawn was in 2008, when a fir from the Bitterroot National Forest was chosen.

The Kootenai National Forest will hold a preparation kickoff event Saturday, February 18, to make decorations that will accompany the tree to Washington.

Accepting suggestions is Sandi Mason with the Kootenai National Forest. Call 406-830-5837 or email smason@fs.fed.us.

Join Kootenai National Forest Supervisor Chris Savage at the kickoff at the Eureka Elementary School gym, 235 7th Street E. Activities begin at noon and include refreshments, music, ornament-making to adorn the Christmas tree, displays highlighting past journeys of Christmas trees, and special appearances by Smokey Bear and school mascots. Christmas Tree activities are free and conclude at 4 PM.

