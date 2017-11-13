Montana's Universities Face More Budget Cuts During Special Session

By 32 minutes ago
  • If the Montana legislature fails to pass a budget plan this week, the state’s eight university campuses could see their funding slashed by ten percent.
    If the Montana legislature fails to pass a budget plan this week, the state’s eight university campuses could see their funding slashed by ten percent.

As the Montana legislature faces down a $227 million dollar budget shortfall, the state’s university system could see some steep budget cuts.

If the Montana legislature fails to pass a budget plan this week, the state’s eight university campuses could see their funding slashed by ten percent.

“It would challenge our ability to keep the doors open on some campuses,” says Kevin McRae, spokesperson for the Office of the Commissioner for Higher Education. 

He says a ten percent cut in funding equals about $44 million over two years. To put it in perspective, he says that’s the total amount MSU-Billings receives from the state over the same period.

“And Billings is the third largest campus in the University system,” McRae says.

That’s why he’s hopeful the legislature will pass Governor Steve Bullock’s plan to only cut higher education by one percent, or $45 million.

“We believe we could achieve that and still maintain and excellent quality of education at all of the institutions that are currently in the system,” he says.

However, a one percent cut could still cause some academic programs to either shrink or merge with other departments.

“It might mean fewer employees a year from now or two years from now on campus than there are today,” he says.

Montana’s colleges and universities are currently dealing with a $19 million budget shortfall from the previous session. They’ve filled it by raising tuition rates, cutting staff positions and reviewing academic programs.

The Board of Regents is set to meet Thursday and Friday in Bozeman.

Tags: 
Kevin McRae
MSU Billings
Montana Board of Regents
YPRnews

Related Content

Regents React To Feedback On Tuition, Fee Increases

By May 11, 2017

Two members of the Montana Board of Regents were at MSU-Billings Wednesday, May 10, 2017, to hear from faculty, staff and students on how to keep higher education affordable and accessible.

The regents are scheduled to meet later this month to set tuition and fees for the coming two years.

MSU Northern Pays $50K To Settle Racial Discrimination Complaint

By Brie Ripley Aug 10, 2017

Montana State University-Northern awarded a professor $50,000 to settle a racial discrimination complaint she filed against the school. The University did not admit guilt, but nonetheless agreed to pay the professor.

Adjunct professor Yvonne Tiger, who’s Native American, filed the complaint in July 2016.

Higher Education: Budget Cuts Could Mean Higher Tuition, Less Scholarships, and Program Cuts

By Jan 31, 2017
Jackie Yamanaka

Students, campus officials, and others urged lawmakers to resist the up to $25 million budget cut proposed for the Montana University System (MUS) budget. They said it would reverse a decade of gains made to keep higher education accessible and affordable for low- and middle-income students.

Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian told the joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, officials are considering increasing tuition; cutting programs, faculty and staff; or a combination of the two.

“Any of those scenarios has dramatic impacts to students,” he said.