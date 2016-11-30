MSUB Chancellor Mark Nook Finalist for UNI Presidency

Mark Nook, chancellor at MSU Billings, was named today as the third finalist for the president’s position at the University of Northern Iowa.

Nook is scheduled to deliver a presentation during a public forum tomorrow afternoon on campus. All presentations will have live video streaming and a recording will be made available for later viewing.

Nook has been chancellor at MSU Billings since 2014. Spokesman Aaron Clingingsmith says the campus understands and respects Mark and Cheryl Nook’s desire to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

“And moreover, we recognize that president’s positions across the country don’t come up too frequently and this is certainly a great opportunity for Mark to return to Iowa. As many in Billings know, Mark grew up in Holstein,” Clingingsmith says. “And I think just a unique opportunity for him to take the next step in his career.”

Nook and the other finalists are meeting this week with the UNI Presidential search committee, faculty, staff, students, and community.

According to a news release for the Iowa Board of Regents, that board will meet December 6, 2016 to interview the candidates and select a new president for UNI.