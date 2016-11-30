MSUB Chancellor Mark Nook Finalist for UNI Presidency

By Nov 30, 2016

Credit MSUB University Relations

Mark Nook, chancellor at MSU Billings, was named today as the third finalist for the president’s position at the University of Northern Iowa.

Nook is scheduled to deliver a presentation during a public forum tomorrow afternoon on campus. All presentations will have live video streaming and a recording will be made available for later viewing.

Nook has been chancellor at MSU Billings since 2014.  Spokesman Aaron Clingingsmith says the campus understands and respects Mark and Cheryl Nook’s desire to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

“And moreover, we recognize that president’s positions across the country don’t come up too frequently and this is certainly a great opportunity for Mark to return to Iowa. As many in Billings know, Mark grew up in Holstein,” Clingingsmith says. “And I think just a unique opportunity for him to take the next step in his career.”

Nook and the other finalists are meeting this week with the UNI Presidential search committee, faculty, staff, students, and community.

According to a news release for the Iowa Board of Regents, that board will meet December 6, 2016 to interview the candidates and select a new president for UNI.

Tags: 
Mark Nook
MSUBillings
University of Northern Iowa

Related Content

BSED Invests in Healthcare Education

By Oct 13, 2016
Jackie Yamanaka

Yellowstone County’s economic development arm is investing $50,000 in several healthcare education and provider projects in Billings. 

Big Sky Economic Development donated the largest amount, $20,000, to Billings Clinic for medical education. The money will go toward its Helmsley Simulation Laboratory and Medical Education Center. The center is for individuals in its internal medicine residency program and for practitioners across the region.

Some Billings Business People Want MSU Billings to Have More Autonomy

By Sep 15, 2016
MSUB University Relations

Some members of the public called on the Board of Regents to give MSU Billings more autonomy in what programs it offers.

Higher education officials say they’re listening. As proof, they point to approval of an expanded nursing program in Billings after hearing other public comments strongly supporting the addition.

MSUB's One Time Windfall Targeted At Recruiting And Retaining Students

By Feb 17, 2016
Jackie Yamanaka

Montana State University Billings is considering how best to spend a one-time injection of 760-thousand dollars.

Chancellor Mark Nook told a gathering of faculty and staff there will not be a spending spree. Rather, he says this money will be for recruiting and retaining students to MSUB and City College.

“Right now we’ve got to stay focused on how do we recruit students for the fall,” Nook says. Last Fall, MSUB saw a drop in enrollment for the fourth straight year. Because state funding depends full-time equivalent students, the campus took a financial hit.