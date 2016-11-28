NEA Grant To Support Hi-Line Arts Projects

Arts and culture along the Montana Hi-Line are getting a big financial boost thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The $100,000 Our Town grant was awarded two years ago to Opportunity Link in Havre, to plan a Hi-Line Arts Trail and develop a mobile app that will draw attention and tourists to the area.

The Hi-Line Arts Trail project is just getting started. Rosie Goldich, Opportunity Link project coordinator , said they are seeking applications from the Hi-Line, from Glacier to Phillips counties.

“When we talk art installations, we are talking about all types of art, from performing to visual,” said Goldich. “And we are talking about different kinds of events, from one time to episodic, temporary or permanent. Pretty much anything that communities decide they want and that would accurately reflect their history and culture.”

Three to six art installations will be selected. Applications can be submitted by individual artists, community groups or organizations interested in creating an arts installation or event.

And the grant will help to finance the development of a mobile app showcasing these new art projects as well existing arts assets in the Hi-Line communities. This can include things from galleries to museums--even private or public art collections.

“If you are traveling along the Hi-Line you can access this app on your phone or on your computer,” Goldich said. Users can plan out a route and see which spots they want to visit. She explained users can even can map out a trail and then sent it to either a friend or the persons they are traveling with.

Deadline for applications for the arts installations is January 15, 2017. Applications and more information are available at the Opportunity Link website.